5 deadly shootings reported in L.A. since Thursday

Detectives are seeking clues and suspects in five deadly shootings reported across Los Angeles over the past four days, authorities announced Sunday.

A man in his 30s died in a shooting 1:10 a.m. Sunday at a house party in the 3800 block of Woodlawn Avenue in L.A.’s Historic South-Central area, according to the LAPD.

The victim and the suspect, also described as a man in his 30s, became involved in a fight, police said.

“The suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim,” the LAPD said in a written statement.

The killer ran away, and the victim was taken to a hospital where he soon succumbed to his injuries.

Another man was killed when gunfire broke out about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Normal Avenue in East Hollywood, officials said.

A report of “shots fired” drew police to the neighborhood, where they found a man in his 20s wounded and unresponsive, police said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, officials said. No suspect description or motive were known.

A Friday night shooting at 51st Street and Avalon Boulevard in the South Park neighborhood of South L.A. claimed another life.

The victim was standing at the intersection about 8:35 p.m. when the assailant passed by in a vehicle and opened fire, according to a police statement.

The victim died at hospital. No further details were released.

Two fatal shootings took place on Thursday night. One was in Boyle Heights, and the other on the border between downtown L.A. and Chinatown.

A man in his 20s was approached by a male attacker and shot about 10:10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Soto Street, police said. The victim died at the scene. No further details were released.

About the same time, another shooting unfolded at Bunker Hill and Cesar E. Chavez avenues.

Two victims, both described only as male, were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired from a passing car, police said. The car fled in an unknown direction.

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The other was in stable condition.

No details regarding a suspect description or motive were available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.