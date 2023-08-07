A tanker truck caught on fire on the 5 Freeway near Castaic Monday evening, prompting a closure of the vital thoroughfare between Los Angeles and Kern counties.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m., just north of Pyramid Lake, which is located about 26 miles north of Santa Clarita.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, smoke was seen pouring out of the truck’s cab, which was fully engulfed.

All occupants of the truck were able to safely evacuate, CHP said.

The burned wreckage of the cab of a tanker truck that caught fire near Castaic on Aug. 7, 2023. (KTLA)

The truck was located on the freeway shoulder, but traffic was significantly backed up due to the fire. Large plumes of smoke were visible for several miles.

Video from Sky5 showed several fire trucks dousing the tanker from the opposite side of the freeway.

It’s unclear what the tanker was hauling, but the CHP website mentions it could possibly be transporting sodium nitrate.

CHP shut down the 5 Freeway at the Grapevine and was working to open up snow gates to divert traffic around the fire.

It’s unclear at this time when the roadway will reopen, but drivers were urged to avoid the area.

