5 Fwy in Burbank to be closed for 36 hours to allow bridge demolition, Caltrans says

Commuters who regularly travel through Burbank on the Golden State (5) Freeway can expect a few major closures over the coming months.

State officials said they plan to announce on Thursday the weekend when Caltrans will be closing both sides of traffic on the route for 36 hours to allow for demolition of the Burbank Boulevard bridge.

The bridge’s demolition will allow Caltrans crews to complete the widening of the freeway from the 134 to the 118 freeways.

That portion of the project will include straightening the 5 and adding a carpool lane to both sides of the freeway.

