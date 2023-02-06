At least five homes in a new housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow tagged after a hillside came crumbling down.

Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community.

The homes were evacuated out of caution until an assessment can be made by Santa Clarita city officials.

It is unclear what caused the landslide, but city officials cited a geological issue.

The area is blocked off to traffic.

A “yellow” tag indicates a home has been compromised and habitability is limited. A “red” tag indicates a home has been severely damaged and is cannot be inhabited.