At least five people were taken to the hospital after a collision between an Amtrak train and a semi-truck in Ventura County Tuesday evening that blocked traffic and led to the suspension of train service overnight.

The collision occurred in Somis, an unincorporated area of Ventura County, at around 6:20 p.m. on State Route 118 at Sand Canyon Road, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the California Highway Patrol.

Video of the crash obtained by KTLA showed a large response by Ventura County Firefighters who responded to the scene to help passengers safely off the train and triage those injured.

Fire officials said five people were taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries.

First responders on the scene of a collision between a semi-truck and Amtrak train in Ventura County on Dec. 12, 2023. (RMG News)

Wreckage seen in Ventura County after a semi-truck and an Amtrak train collided on Dec. 12, 2023. (RMG News)

A person being loaded into an ambulance after a semi-truck collided with an Amtrak train in Ventura County on Dec. 12, 2023. (RMG News)

Traffic backed up on SR-118 in Ventura County after a semi-truck and Amtrak train collided on Dec. 12, 2023. (RMG News)

Investigators said the big rig got stuck on the tracks because of the incline. The driver was able to safely get out of the truck before it was struck by Amtrak’s Pacific Sufrliner, which was headed south to Los Angeles with 95 passengers and five crew members.

Shortly after the crash, Amtrak announced the suspension of the Pacific Surfliner service between Moorpark and Camarillo through Wednesday morning. Commuters were urged to call 800-USA-Rail for reservation assistance.

CHP said that State Route 118 between Balcom Canyon Road and State Route 34 (Somis Road) was expected to be completely closed through the early morning hours so crews could remove the semi-truck and make roadway repairs.

State Route 118 reopened around 5:30 a.m.

“The last train car is back on the tracks and rolling back to the yard. SR-118 is fully REOPENED just in time for your morning commute,” a tweet from the CHP read.

Officials urged drivers to continue to use caution through the area.