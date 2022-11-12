Footage shared to the Citizen app on Nov. 12, 2022, showed numerous LAFD units responding to a possible overdose in Granada Hills.

Five people were transported to a local hospital after they might have overdosed in Granada Hills Saturday morning.

The “multi-patient medical” situation was reported just after 8 a.m., when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 16900 block of West Blackhawk Street, the LAFD said in an alert.

When LAFD officials arrived, it was determined to be a “medical emergency,” added Officer Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The five people, three women aged about 26, 30 and 30 and two men about 30 and 40 years old, were all transported in unknown condition, the Fire Department said.

Video shared to the Citizen app showed multiple Fire Department units on scene.

Liliana, who’s lived in the area for five years, said it was “scary” to hear about the possible overdoses. Medical emergencies have typically been heart attacks or treatment for an older person, she said, but “never anything that has to do with young adults.”

“We see [drug overdoses] a lot more often in different areas, but definitely not around here. … It’s very unfortunate, the events that have happened here in the community. We definitely did not expect anything like that,” she said.