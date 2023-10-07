Five people were hospitalized after a shooting in Inglewood on Saturday night.

The shooting was reported around 4:40 p.m. near the 3300 block of Manchester Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It’s unclear what injuries the victims have sustained at this time. The events leading up to the shooting are also unknown as details remain limited.

Five people were injured after a shooting in Inglewood on Oct. 7, 2023. (Citizen)

Citizen video from the scene shows a large police and fire crew presence with several people seen being wheeled into ambulances.

No suspect information was released at the time.

This developing story will be updated.