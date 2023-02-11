Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach on Saturday night.

The crash happened along Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street around 7:14 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The violent collision left five people hospitalized, officials said. All victims were inside the same vehicle and were found outside of their car when emergency crews arrived.

Authorities say a male suspect driver was seen fleeing the area on foot.

Images from the scene showed the collision left both cars completely destroyed, with debris strewn across the intersection. The suspect’s vehicle had crashed into a bus stop bench and landed on a nearby sidewalk.

All victims were transported to local trauma centers for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown and no identity descriptions were released.

Authorities first received reports of a reckless driver out of Huntington Beach. The crash was not the result of a pursuit, officials said.

The suspect remains at large and he’s believed to be hiding in a nearby neighborhood. A perimeter has been set up.

“Residents of the Hill Neighborhood are asked to stay inside their homes and call the police if any suspicious subjects are observed in the area,” authorities said.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Lanes in both directions along Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street will be closed. Drivers headed to the area are asked to take an alternate route.