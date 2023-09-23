Five people were rushed to the hospital after a gunfire erupted at a gathering in Pomona on Friday night.

According to the Pomona Police Department, calls of a multi-victim shooting came in shortly before 10:45 p.m. near San Lorenzo Street and East First Street.

Officers arrived at the location to find a large party, and upon further investigation, learned that at least one suspect fired multiple shots into the crowd.

Five people were rushed to the hospital after a gunfire erupted at a party in Pomona on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (KeyNews)

The five victims who were struck by gunfire were all rushed to area hospitals. Four were in stable condition while one continued to fight for their life Saturday, police said.

No motive has been determined and it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.

The area was closed to traffic throughout the night and morning for the investigation.