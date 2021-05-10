5 L.A. County sheriff’s deputies hospitalized after hazmat situation in Pico Rivera

Five deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were hospitalized following a hazmat situation in Pico Rivera Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported about 12:50 p.m. along the 8000 block of Kellam Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The patients were being assessed for “various medical complaints,” according to initial information from the Fire Department.

Later, officials said the five individuals were taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

Preliminary information from the Sheriff’s Department indicated the deputies were exposed to carbon monoxide.

Residents in the area were advised stay inside their homes and remain clear of the incident.

It is unclear what led to the hazmat situation, and no further details have been released.

