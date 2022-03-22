For the first time, the five leading candidates to be the next mayor of Los Angeles stood together on stage at the University of Southern California for a televised debate.

The four men and one woman hoping to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti faced questions on homelessness, affordable housing and crime.

It was a spirited debate for L.A.’s top job, and while all the candidates seemed to share similar values, their plans for tackling some of our city’s biggest problems are not all the same.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 22, 2022.