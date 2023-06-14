Police are searching for an arson suspect who set five Los Angeles County vehicles on fire Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on the third floor of a downtown Los Angeles parking structure in the 200 block of Spring Street.

Fire crews quickly responded to douse the five burning vehicles but all suffered major damage, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

It was unclear what the vehicles were used for but the parking fees were being paid by the County.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

Police are searching for a possibly unhoused male suspect who was riding a bike.

Officers are looking at surveillance video that may help in the investigation.