5 men sought by FBI in Los Angeles for EBT scams

The FBI is asking the public for help in locating five men wanted for allegedly defrauding EBT users.

According to a social media post from FBI Los Angeles, the five men illegally installed skimming devices on point-of-sale terminals to illegally access funds in victims’ EBT cards.

Five men are wanted for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with an EBT skimming scam. (Twitter/@FBILosAngeles)

The five men have been identified as:

Birdal Osman

Walerian Grabowski

Ilie-Sebastian-Laur Vasilescu

Bogdan Adrian Purgariu

Silviu-Florin Spiridon

Each of the men is charged with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

They were all last seen in Southern California, the FBI said.

Anyone with information on any of the men’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Los Angeles at 310-477-6565.