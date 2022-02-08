$5 million recovery plan laid out for South L.A. community where LAPD exploded fireworks

Police officers walk past the remains of an armored Los Angeles Police Department tractor-trailer on July 1, 2021, the morning after illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

City officials on Tuesday laid out $5 million in spending to stabilize, rebuild and provide ongoing assistance to the former and current residents of a South Los Angeles block that was blown up in a failed fireworks detonation by the LAPD bomb squad last year.

That total includes $1,163,000 in LAPD funding already allocated to the recovery. It also includes $3,837,000 to be allocated this fiscal year, including $650,000 in reimbursements to Councilman Curren Price’s district office, which has been working on the recovery since the June 30 explosion in the 700 block of East 27th Street.

More than $1 million would go toward the continued housing of displaced residents through June, while $1,175,000 would go toward continued repairs to damaged properties and $948,000 toward the operation of a neighborhood recovery center.

The $5 million in costs were laid out in a report by the chief legislative analyst, which was submitted to and accepted without comment by the City Council’s economic development committee on Tuesday. The report said the funding could be drawn from the city’s reserve fund, or from funding budgeted in the fiscal 2021-22 budget for “extraordinary liability” costs.

