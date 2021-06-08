5-month-old baby, 23-year-old Apple Valley woman killed in crash that also injured several others

An infant and a woman who were traveling in the same car were killed in a violent two-car crash over the weekend in unincorporated San Bernardino County, officials reported.

The crash, which involved a Toyota Corolla and a Ford Crown Victoria, was reported about 2:23 p.m. Sunday in the area of Deep Creeek and Poppy roads, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Ragnar Segovia, 5 months, and Jasmine Amesquita, 23, both of Apple Valley, were passengers in a Toyota Corolla and were pronounced dead at the scene, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department reported.

Also in the Toyota Corolla were a 24-year-old man, a 4-year-old boy and two 2-year-old boys, the CHP reported.

In a written report, a responding CHP officer said the initial investigation revealed the Toyota Corolla was going south on Deep Creek Road and, for “reasons still under investigation,” veered into the northbound lane of Deep Creek Road and into the path of a Ford Crown Victoria.

The male driver of the Toyota Corolla suffered major injuries and was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center.

The 49-year-old woman driving the Ford Crown Victoria was also taken to Loma Linda Medical Center for minor injuries.

The CHP said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.