5-month-old dies after being ejected from car with mother in Torrance crash

A 5-month-old baby who was ejected with her mother from a car during a two-car crash in Torrance on Thursday afternoon later died, police said.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. Thursday at West 220th Street and South Western Avenue, the Torrance Police Department said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle carrying the mother and her infant daughter was trying to make a left-turn onto westbound 220th Street from Western Avenue when it collided with another car that was driving southbound on Western Avenue, police said.

First responders immediately transported the mother and the baby to Harbor General Hospital with significant injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were also transported to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The baby was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and her mother remains in critical condition.

The names of the victims were not released by police.

No other information was released.