5 novel coronavirus cases reported in Ventura County

Health officials on Friday announced five COVID-19 cases in Ventura County, including one confirmed case and four that were still pending formal confirmation.

Two new presumptive cases were reported Friday, adding to two others and one confirmed positive case announced earlier this week, according to Ventura County Public Health.

One of the new cases was an 8-year-old child.

“The child was treated multiple times over the past month for an underlying condition,” Ventura County Public Health officials said in a written statement. “The child has not attended school for more than 14 days. The child is now being treated at a hospital outside of Ventura County.”

The other new case reported Friday involved a person who had recently traveled to Egypt, officials said. The three previous cases were all travel-related, as well, including a patient who had recently visited Italy.

An additional 25 recent travelers showing no symptoms were also isolating themselves at home, officials said.

A total of 112 people had been tested for COVID-19 by the Ventura County Public Health Lab, the agency said.

More than a dozen Ventura County school district announced they would be closed through at least March 20 as a result of the pandemic. Numerous schools in other nearby counties announced closures as well.

More information is available on Ventura County’s Incident Information website.