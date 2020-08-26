5 people detained in suspected gang-related Long Beach shooting that left teen dead in 2019

The 100 block of East 69th Way in Long Beach is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

Five people are in custody in connection with an October 2019 shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in Long Beach, authorities announced Wednesday.

Eronald Deas of Compton was killed in the incident that happened the evening of Oct. 6 in the 100 block of E. 69th Way, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The victim was walking across the intersection of 69th Way and Muriel Avenue when a group came up to him on foot and fired multiple shots, hitting Deas in the upper torso, according to the preliminary investigation.

Officers received reports of gunshots heard in the area at around 7:10 p.m. that night and found Deas on the sidewalk, the Police Department said at the time.

They tried to save the victim’s life before the Long Beach Fire Department arrived, police said, but Deas was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

On Aug. 20, detectives served a total of eight warrants in Long Beach, Bellflower, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Fullerton, according to the Police Department.

Officials said they arrested and booked the following people in the Long Beach City Jail:

John Amos Jackson, a 19-year-old Long Beach resident, was detained during a traffic stop near his home. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Curtis Jackson, a 27-year-old Bellflower resident, was arrested in South Gate. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Jaquan Adams, 24, was arrested at his Fullerton home. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Kristine Brown, 31, was arrested at her Fullerton home. Investigators suspect Brown participated in the shooting and helped Adams. She was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to commit murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

A fifth suspect, 19-year-old Stevie Ray Deal of L.A., was already in custody for an unrelated charge, police said. He could now face a murder charge. His bail has been set at $2 million, Long Beach police said.

Detectives presented the case for filing consideration to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, according to police.

The department urged anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Adrian Garcia at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text 274637 (CRIMES) with the word TIPLA followed by their information or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.