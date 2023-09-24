A total of five people were hospitalized after it was discovered that they all overdosed on drugs.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Grand Avenue shortly after 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning to assist Long Beach Fire Department paramedics with “multiple patients in full arrest,” LBPD said in a statement.

The hospitalized individuals were not identified but were listed as four men and one woman.

Their conditions, and the substance or substances they ingested, are unknown.

An investigation is underway.