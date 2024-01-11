Authorities are searching for a gunman that sent five people to the hospital after a shooting Thursday in Compton, officials confirmed to KTLA.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of an assault with a deadly weapon and a gunshot wound victim in the 1000 block of Acacia Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.

Details are extremely limited, and no information has been provided about exactly how the shooting unfolded, but authorities said they found five victims at the scene, all of whom were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

It is also unclear if all five victims were suffering from gunshot wounds.



First responders on the scene of a shooting in Compton that sent five people to the hospital on Jan. 11, 2024. (KTLA)

A car in Compton with what appears to be two bullet holes in the windshield after a shooting on Jan. 11, 2024, that sent five people to the hospital. (KTLA)

A vehicle in Compton with what appears to be a bullet in the rear window after a shooting on Jan. 11, 2024, that sent five people to the hospital. (KTLA)

Video of the scene captured by Sky5 and posted to the Citizen App showed a heavy presence of law enforcement and medical personnel.

One vehicle, parked in a driveway, had two bullet holes in the windshield, while another vehicle parked at the curb had a bullet hole in its rear window.

Authorities had the area cordoned off while they investigated the incident.

So far, no description of the shooting suspect has been provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.