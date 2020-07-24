5 people, including minor runaway, arrested after barricading deputies out of Moorpark home

Robert Schneider, Russel Dow, Michaela Feczko and Coty Hackett are seen in booking photos released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on July 23, 2020.

Five people, including a minor, were arrested in Moorpark Thursday for a variety of alleged crimes after trying to barricade authorities out of a residence, officials said.

On Thursday morning, deputies learned that a 17-year-old, at-risk runaway was at a residence in the 15700 block of Arroyo Drive, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The minor had a felony warrant for her arrest, and deputies were aware she was allegedly being supplied narcotics by others at the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:45 a.m., authorities went to the residence, the homeowner of which they were familiar with. Russel Dow, 29, was on local probation with search terms for drug-related and child endangerment convictions, officials said.

Before the officers could conduct a probation search, dispatchers received a 911 call about an emergency situation in a different part of Moorpark. So several of the deputies that were at the residence left to respond to the emergency call several miles away.

The deputies found that there was no emergency and suspected that Dow had made the 911 call in an attempt to divert the officers from entering his home.

The officers then “regrouped” and ordered the residents in Dow’s home to come outside.

“All lawful orders were ignored,” the department said. “The officers forcibly entered the residence which had been barricaded by the residents.”

Deputies found five people inside, including Dow, the 17-year-old minor, 42-year-old Robert Schneider, 24-year-old Coty Hackett and 19-year-old Michaela Feczko, officials said. Following an investigation, all five were arrested.

The crimes they are suspected of include:

Russel Dow of Moorpark — maintaining a place where drugs are used or sold; possession of methamphetamine for sale; providing methamphetamine to a juvenile; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; reporting of a false emergency; obstructing an investigation; using drugs; and possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Schneider of Ventura – using drugs, two misdemeanor warrants

Coty Hackett of Thousand Oaks – using drugs; parole hold

Michaela Feczko of Thousand Oaks – using drugs

Female juvenile – felony warrant

The four adults were booked at the Ventura County Main Jail, and the 17-year-old runaway was taken to Juvenile Hall. Court dates are pending.