5 people shot outside warehouse party in Harbor Gateway neighborhood

An investigation is underway after five people were shot outside of a warehouse in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 a.m. outside what was described as a party at the Cutting Edge Productions warehouse in the 22900 block of Lockness Avenue near Sepulveda Boulevard, officials said.

People inside the warehouse told investigators they heard arguing outside and then multiple gunshots.

The victims were described only as three men and two women.

All of the victims were transported to local hospitals and are expected to survive, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

An additional person was injured while trying to climb over a fence, police said.

The owner of the warehouse told KTLA he rented the space out for what he thought was a video shoot.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting and it is unclear if there was more than one gunman.

Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.