5 people struck by car in Hollywood Hills

Five people were hurt — two of them seriously — after a car struck five pedestrians in the Hollywood Hills Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collision happened at about 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Mulholland Drive.

Two patients — a 19-year-old male and a 16-year-old female — are in critical condition and were transported to the hospital.

Three other pedestrians experienced minor injuries and declined transportation to the hospital, according to the LAFD.

