5 shot after reports of ‘large group’ of women fighting in Hemet

Five people were suffering from significant injuries due to gunshot wounds after a fight in Hemet Tuesday evening, officials said.

Just before 6 p.m., authorities received several calls about a fight between a “large group” of women in the 1200 block of Valencia Avenue, the Hemet Police Department said in a news release.

While officers were responding to the scene, police received additional calls regarding gunfire and possible gunshot victims.

Officers arrived to find several adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, two additional gunshot victims had arrived at Hemet Valley Hospital, medical workers told police. It was not yet known whether those two people drove themselves to the hospital or if they were dropped off.

In total, there were five victims suffering significant injuries, all from gunshot wounds, according to Hemet Police.

One of the five victims was transported by helicopter for their injury.

Detectives were at the scene Tuesday night conducting an investigation. No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hemet Police at 951-765-2400. Anonymous tips are also welcomed.