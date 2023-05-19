Police respond to a five car collision in Long Beach.

Police are responding to a five-car collision in Long Beach Friday night.

The crash, reported around 9:12 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, just west of Cherry, involved a Honda, Mercedes, Ford, and two other unknown vehicles. The

The 91 freeway has been condensed to one lane and traffic appears to be backed up for at least two miles.

None of the passengers involved were transported to the hospital. No injuries have been reported and the passengers’ conditions are currently unknown.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.