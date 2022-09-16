Performers carry the Mexican and U.S. flags during Santa Ana’s annual Fiestas Patrias parade on Sept. 15, 2019. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Southern California is a celebration like no other. Events are scheduled across the Southland to celebrate Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1821.

Mexican Independence Day Festival 2022

The festival takes place Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Steel Craft in Bellflower. Guests can enjoy “a night full of Mariachi singers, dancing horses, Folklorico dancers, Piñatas, balloon artists, craft vendors, face painters and other activities,” according to the events Facebook page.

The event is entirely free to the public

Mexican Independence Day Resource Fair

Family fun and helpful resources will be available at a community event in Azusa to help celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Young Woman’s Christian Association (YWCA) of San Gabriel Valley, Young Invincibles and the L.A. County Hilda L. Solis’ office will participate in the event, according to the event’s Facebook page.

They will give out free items, such as baby formula, and help community members sign up for health care.

Free food will be available for a limited time and a local dance team will perform.

Viva Mexico Independence Party

For guests 21 and older, a Mexican Independence Day party will occur Sept. 16 in Santa Ana. Partygoers can enjoy dancing, live music and discounts on food and drinks.

Guests can receive free tickets for a limited time by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

Men play traditional Aztec drums in a parade marking Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16, 2018, in Santa Ana. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshall. Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexico-born woman to travel into space, will be the co-Grand Marshall.

According to its website, this parade is the country’s oldest and largest Hispanic parade.

El Grito Anniversary Celebration

El Mercado Modern Cruise, a Mexican restaurant in Santa Ana, will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a night filled with food, drinks and dancing.

The festivities will take place on Sept. 17 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and include live music and a Mariachi band performance. Guests interested in attending can call the restaurant or make reservations on the website.

East L.A. Parade Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival

Floats, marching bands, and equestrian units will fill the streets of East Los Angeles for its 76th annual Mexican Independence parade. The free event will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parade route will go from Cesar Chavez Boulevard to Gage Avenue.

A festival will happen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.