Five restaurants in West L.A. were hit by smash-and-grab thieves who stole cash and left behind a trail of damage early Friday.

Broken glass was seen outside three restaurants on Westwood Boulevard, including Mashti Malone’s Ice Cream, Laziz Grill and The Room Sushi Bar.

Each establishment also had their door boarded up.

According to police, the two male suspects wearing ski masks also broke into two other restaurants near Olympic Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard.

The suspects appear to have taken an unknown amount of cash and caused significant damage to the restaurants.

They have not been identified or apprehended.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LAPD.