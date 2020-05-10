5-year-old boy shot as group tried to break into Colton home, police say

Colton police on Sunday were searching for a man who shot and severely wounded a 5-year-old boy during an attempted home break-in the night before, authorities said.

Multiple people were trying to force their way into a home located in the 800 block of East Washington Street when one of them opened fire just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police. He shot a 5-year-old boy.

The child was left with life-threatening injuries and taken to a nearby hospital, police said. He survived but investigators are still searching for the shooter.

Police described the suspect as a black man believed to be between 18 and 20 years old.

Authorities have not released further details as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can reach Detective A. Jaeger at 909-370-5028 or Colton police at 909-370-5000.