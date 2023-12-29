A standoff ended in tragedy when officers discovered the bodies of the suspect and a 5-year-old child inside a Long Beach home.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 3400 block of Adriatic Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Long Beach Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Long Beach firefighters were called to the scene when officers noticed smoke and fire coming from the residence.

Police respond to a barricade situation in Long Beach on Dec. 28, 2023. (OC Hawk)

Once the flames were extinguished, officers established a perimeter and called in a SWAT team believing the suspect, described as an adult male, was still barricaded in the home.

Some nearby homes were evacuated and other residents were ordered to shelter in place.

Officers eventually obtained a search warrant and located the deceased suspect inside the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the department posted in an update at 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Police also located a 5-year-old child who was pronounced dead at the scene. The relationship between the man and the child was unclear.

“Homicide detectives are on scene and are investigating this as a murder-suicide,” the department stated in the post.

There was no current threat to the public and previous evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted.

No details about the initial domestic dispute call were released.

Authorities said they would provide additional information in a news release Friday.