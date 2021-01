A 5-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in La Puente on Wednesday night, but sheriff’s officials said the victim is expected to recover.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Nelson and Sunkist avenues, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

The boy was sitting in a car when he was struck, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Information about the shooter was not released.