A hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles killed a 5-year-old girl and left a 17-year-old girl in critical condition.

The deadly crash involved a family of four and happened at the intersection of Main Street and Colden Avenue around 7:45 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims were identified as a 32-year-old mother, her two children — a 5-year-old and a 14-year-old — and her 17-year-old niece.

Security video captured the violent collision as the suspect driver, Pedro Murillo, 26, is seen speeding down the road and running a red light before slamming into the victims’ car.

The impact sent the family’s vehicle spinning down the road as nearby witnesses are seen running over to help.

A violent hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles left a 5-year-old girl dead and a 17-year-old girl in critical condition on June 20, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A violent hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles left a 5-year-old girl dead and a 17-year-old girl in critical condition on June 20, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A violent hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles left a 5-year-old girl dead and a 17-year-old girl in critical condition on June 20, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

All victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. The 5-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit. On June 22, authorities confirmed she had died at the hospital.

The 17-year-old girl sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

On June 21, the suspect surrendered to police and was arrested on felony charges of hit-and-run with injury. An arraignment hearing was scheduled for Friday.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help for detailed information about the whereabouts or activity Murillo may have been engaged in prior to the crash.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Officer Gerald Chavarria at 323-421-2500. Or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.