50-acre brush fire in Antelope Valley prompts closure of Highway 138

A 50-acre brush fire in the Fairmont area of the Antelope Valley prompted the closure of Highway 138 Thursday morning.

The Weeville Fire started near Highway 138 and 210th Street West, with light to medium grass burning in the area.

Winds are blowing about 30 to 40 mph in the vicinity of the blaze, according to the National Weather Service.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed white smoke being pushed by winds but no flames as a helicopter was making water drops in the area.

The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 138 at the Gorman post amid the fire response.

No other details have been released.

