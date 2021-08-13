50 animals living in inhumane conditions rescued from Frazier Park property: Sheriff’s

Authorities found well over 200 animals at a Frazier Park property on Aug. 12, 2021, and rescued 50 of them for being kept in inhumane conditions. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, deputies received information about significant animal neglect occurring in the 17000 block of Lockwood Valley Road, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Following an investigation into the allegations, authorities from the Ventura County Animal Services, the Humane Society of Ventura County and from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the location Thursday to investigate and rescue the neglected animals.

The private property is a 10-acre parcel with a home on site, outbuildings, barns and a shed, Deputy Sam Moss of the Sheriff’s Office told KTLA.

During the rescue mission, the investigators saw more than 200 animals on the property, according to the news release, including in the home and in the shed.

Many of the animals were being kept in inhumane conditions including without water, food, or

adequate shelter, the Sheriff’s Office said. The animals were living in areas covered with urine and feces and, as such, were surrounded by flies.

Authorities rescued 50 animals from the property, including 30 cats, nine dogs, four chickens, three rabbits, two ducks and two guinea pigs.

A deceased goat was also located under a tarp in one of the barns on the property and was recovered from the location.

Authorities found well over 200 animals at a Frazier Park property on Aug. 12, 2021, and rescued 50 of them for being kept in inhumane conditions. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

The animals that were not removed from the property remained there because they were being taken care of and were not under inhumane conditions, according to Moss.

The owner of the property was not present at the time of the rescue mission, Moss said, but a caretaker was there.

The investigation into the animal neglect at the property is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on is encouraged to contact Deputy Sam Moss at 661-245-3829.