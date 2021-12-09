50 firearms recovered following arrest of man who pointed gun at woman during confrontation over parking spot

The recovered guns are shown in photos released by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 9, 2021.

An assault with a deadly weapon investigation in Palmdale led to the discovery of about 50 firearms and a suspect was arrested, officials said Thursday.

The incident unfolded about 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were flagged down at 10th Street East and Avenue R.

The victim told deputies she was confronted by a man over a parking spot located behind a beauty salon. She said the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at her head while she was in her car. She was able to drive away and left the scene before contacting the deputies, officials said.

The suspect was eventually identified and deputies responded to the 900 block of East Avenue R, where they surrounded the area and tried to contact the suspect.

The man was eventually taken into custody without incident and a search of the location led to the recovery of the firearms.

The unidentified suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of assault weapon, officials said.

His father was also arrested for being in possession of assault weapons, and were both booked pending further investigation.