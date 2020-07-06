50-year-old man fatally shot after fight with store employee in Gardena

A 50-year-old man was killed in a shooting during an altercation that erupted while he was waiting for a tow truck to repair flat tires on his vehicle in Gardena, police said Monday.

Jerry Lewis was stopped in the 2300 block of Rosecrans Avenue Sunday when he got involved in an argument with a store employee, according to the Gardena Police Department.

The altercation turned physical, and at some point, Lewis suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body, Gardena Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found Lewis, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation remains in its early stages and it unclear who shot Lewis or who produced the firearm.

No arrests were announced in the case. It’s unclear whether the store employee was taken into custody, or what led up to the altercation with Lewis.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Detective Ryan Sproles at 310-217-9618 or Detective Dolores Searle at 310-217-9654.