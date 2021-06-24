500-pound bear dies after being struck by car in Pasadena

A 500-pound bear died after being struck by a car while crossing a road in northern Pasadena on Wednesday night, an occurrence officials said is relatively rare.
The driver, identified as a woman in her 70s, suffered minor injuries, likely from her car’s airbag deploying after she hit the bear around 8:30 p.m. near Eaton Canyon and New York drives, city officials said.
There was significant damage to the vehicle, city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.
“It’s like hitting a tree,” Derderian said of striking something that weighs a quarter of a ton.
