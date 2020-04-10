5,000 expected to show up Friday for drive-thru food bank in Inglewood

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank will be in Inglewood Friday to give out food to thousands of people struggling to buy groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held in the Forum parking lot located at 3900 West Manchester Blvd. and takes place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a news release from the event’s organizers.

Volunteers are expecting as many as 5,000 families to show up Friday in search of groceries.

Video showed hundreds of vehicles already lining streets around the Forum by 8 a.m.

Drivers will be directed to stay in their vehicles while volunteers place groceries in their trunk or backseat.

A similar event drew 2,600 people in Van Nuys on Thursday, according to organizers.

The Food Bank estimated they’ve distributed 2.5 million pounds of food this week alone.

Go to foodbank.org to find food or donate.