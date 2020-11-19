$50,000 reward offered after Van Nuys USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a $50,000 reward Wednesday for information regarding two people who tried to rob a letter carrier using a firearm on Oct. 31.

The carrier was delivering mail in the area of 14420 Vose Street around 11 a.m. on Halloween, when one person attempted a robbery with a firearm, while another person remained in a vehicle nearby, the USPS said in a news release.

The agency is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The suspect vehicle is a black BMW sedan and is believed to be a 5 series, 2010 model, according to the agency. The license plate contains the letter “Y” and the number “7”. The back left window has a star on it.

The first suspect, who brandished a firearm during the attempted robbery, is a white male possibly in his early 20s, approximately 5’8″ and 150 pounds, last seen wearing a black bandanna with white print. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the agency said.

The suspected driver remained in the vehicle and so a description was not available.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and use Reference Case No. 3219550.