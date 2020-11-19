$50,000 reward offered after Van Nuys USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

The USPS released surveillance photos of attempted robbery suspects on Oct. 31, 2020.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a $50,000 reward Wednesday for information regarding two people who tried to rob a letter carrier using a firearm on Oct. 31.

The carrier was delivering mail in the area of 14420 Vose Street around 11 a.m. on Halloween, when one person attempted a robbery with a firearm, while another person remained in a vehicle nearby, the USPS said in a news release.

The agency is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The suspect vehicle is a black BMW sedan and is believed to be a 5 series, 2010 model, according to the agency. The license plate contains the letter “Y” and the number “7”. The back left window has a star on it.

The first suspect, who brandished a firearm during the attempted robbery, is a white male possibly in his early 20s, approximately 5’8″ and 150 pounds, last seen wearing a black bandanna with white print. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the agency said.

The suspected driver remained in the vehicle and so a description was not available.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and use Reference Case No. 3219550.

