Nearly four years after a drive-by shooting in the Vermont Vista area of South Los Angeles claimed the life of 21-year-old Vallan Gavilan, detectives have yet to identify a suspect in the case. On Thursday, L.A. police investigators were joined by Gavilan’s family as they announced a $50,000 reward tied to information on the killer.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on March 5, 2020.