$50,000 reward offered for information in fatal South L.A. shooting

Authorities respond to a shooting outside a home in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Nov. 9, 2019. (Credit: RMG News)

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in a South Los Angeles shooting that left a 55-year-old man dead last November.

The incident unfolded about midnight Nov. 9 when James Chambers was standing outside a home along the 1700 block of West 24th Street in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood of South L.A.

The assailant ran up to Chambers from behind a tree and shot him. He was last seen running south on Congress Avenue from 24th, police said.

Related Content Man Fatally Shot Outside South L.A. Home

Chambers, who was lying unresponsive in the home’s driveway, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LAPD described the assailant only as being male and said that he was a “lone suspect.”

No additional information about the killing has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Officer Johnson at 323-786-5110.