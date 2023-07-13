Surveillance image of a suspect robbing a U.S. Postal carrier at gunpoint in North Hollywood on July 11, 2023. (USPS)

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the United States Postal Inspection Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of several suspects involved in an armed holdup of a letter carrier in North Hollywood, officials announced Thursday.

The incident occurred on July 11 at around 10 a.m. near 5522 Vineland Avenue, across the street from East Valley High School, according to a USPS bulletin.

Surveillance images released by the postal inspection service show one of the suspects holding the letter carrier at gunpoint.

That suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25-35 years old, standing between 5 foot 11 inches and 6 foot 2 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and dark sneakers.

The second suspect wore a white face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white sneakers.

A third suspect, for which there is no description, was the driver of a black BMW, possibly a 2019 X6 SUV with black rims, officials said in the bulletin.

Surveillance image of a second suspect involved in the armed robbery in North Hollywood on July 11, 2023. (USPS)

Surveillance image of a black BMW used during the armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in North Hollywood on July 11, 2023. (USPS)

Anyone who may recognize the two suspects or the vehicle is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455, say “Law Enforcement” and reference case number 4074202.

“All information will be kept strictly confidential,” the bulletin noted.