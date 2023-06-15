Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Historic South-Central Los Angeles that killed a 68-year-old bicyclist.

The deadly collision occurred on April 13 at around 3:35 a.m. as a dark colored 2007-2010 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Adams Boulevard from Trinity Street and rear-ended the victim, identified by police as Salvador Gonzalez Arechiga, as he was riding his bicycle.

The driver of the SUV continued eastbound on Adams Boulevard at a high rate of speed, failing to stop, identify himself or attempt to render aid to the 68-year-old, who was thrown from his bike, causing severe life-threatening injuries.

Personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported Arechiga to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Arechiga’s family described the 68-year-old, nicknamed Chava, as a beloved husband, father of two and grandfather of five, who was adventurous friendly, outgoing and just a “kid at heart.” They say their family deserves justice.

Detectives were able to obtain video of the hit-and-run driver and a passenger in the Tahoe prior to the collision.

The driver is described as a 30–50-year-old Black male, approximately 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 200-250 pounds. He was seen wearing a do-rag, a dark jacket, blue pants with a white pattern on the left leg, along with a white L.A. Dodger shirt and white tennis shoes. The passenger is described as a Black male with a black beard and hair, standing 5 foot 10 to 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with an unknown logo and dark pants.

Driver of the Chevy Tahoe involved in the fatal April 13, 2023 hit-and-run in South L.A. (LAPD)

Passenger of the Chevy Tahoe involved in the fatal April 13, 2023 hit-and-run in South L.A. (LAPD)

Dark colored 2007-2010 Chevy Tahoe involved in the fatal April 13, 2023, hit-and-run in South L.A. (LAPD)

Salvador ‘Chava’ Arechiga seen in photos with family. The 68-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash on April 13, 2023, in South L.A. (Arechiga family)

Salvador ‘Chava’ Arechiga, 68, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South L.A. on April 13, 2023. (Arechiga family)

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Y. Emestica with LAPD’s Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713 or by email at 42838@lapd.online. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.