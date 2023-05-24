The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver 2008-2013 Mercedes Benz (LAPD)

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 23-year-old bicyclist in South Los Angeles last month.

The deadly crash occurred on April 13, at around 10:40 p.m., at the intersection of Main and 43rd streets, according to an LAPD news release.

The 23-year-old man, identified as Inmer Samuel Cruz, can be seen in surveillance video riding his bike westbound across Main Street on 43rd Street when he’s struck by a silver sedan that was going southbound on Mainstreet.

The driver, who failed to stop and identify themselves or attempt to render aid to the bicyclist, continued southbound on Main Street, fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2008-2013 Mercedes Benz C230 or C330, police said.

The victim, 23-year-old Inmer Samuel Cruz, seen in surveillance video riding his bike moments before the fatal hit-and-run crash on April 13, 2023. (LAPD)

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver 2008-2013 Mercedes Benz (LAPD)

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the hit-and-run suspect’s identification, apprehension and conviction.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact LAPD Central Traffic Division Officer Balderas or Detective Campos at 213-833-3713. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at Crime Stoppers.