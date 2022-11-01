A $50,000 reward is being offered for information on the murder of a 4-year-old Monrovia boy killed in 2016.

The child, Salvador Esparza III, 4, was shot and killed while standing on a house porch on the 300 block of Figueroa Drive in Altadena on July 5, 2016, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Esparza was standing in the home’s doorway when the unidentified shooter opened fire, striking him in the head, authorities said. He was found lying on the front porch with another gunshot victim, a 27-year-old man.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The 27-year-old man survived.

According to witnesses, the suspect was chasing the 27-year-old onto the Altadena property and shot at him, striking both victims. LASD investigators believe the suspect is a gang member and the shooting may be gang-related.

Salvador “Chiquito” Esparza III, 4, of Monrovia, was killed in a shooting in Altadena on July 5, 2016. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Salvador Esparza is shown in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page. He was killed in a July 5, 2016, shooting in Altadena.

A poster is displayed Aug. 25, 2016, at a news conference where authorities asked for help in the July 5, shooting of 4-year-old Salvador Esparza. (Credit: KTLA)

Coral Salvador speaks at a news conference Aug. 25, 2016, on the killing of her son. (Credit: KTLA)

Salvador Esparza is shown in a photo displayed at a sheriff’s news conference on Aug 25, 2016. He was fatally shot in Altadena on July 5, 2016.

An argument may have taken place with others inside the home before the deadly shooting, officials said.

The killer approached the victims from Olive Street, fired at least 13 shots, ran down the street and fled in a dark-colored car, deputies said.

“This shooting violently and tragically ended the life of an innocent little boy,” said L.A. County Board Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “Six months ago, I doubled the reward amount offered from $25,000 to $50,000. I am extending the reward because I have faith that someone will have the courage to do the right thing. Help us identify the perpetrator who robbed Salvador of his future and left a hole in his family’s heart. Justice for the Esparza family must be served.”

“Chavita Esparza would be 10 years old today had he not been murdered in July of 2016,” said Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo. “I am grateful to Supervisor Barger for extending the reward to encourage the public to step up and provide the information needed to help solve the horrific killing of 4-year-old Chavita. Once again, I appeal to our community to step up, help identify the perpetrator of this heinous crime, and bring closure to Chavita’s family.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the LASD Sergeant Dominick Recchia at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.