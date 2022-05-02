Officials are announcing a reward Monday in hopes of finding the suspects who killed a man in Sylmar last year.

The $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killing of Alexander Aguirre will be announced at an 8 a.m. news conference.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez will be joined by Los Angeles Police Department officials and the victim’s family members.

The shooting occurred Nov. 12, 2021, around the 13200 block of Maclay Street.

Aguirre, who was 40 years old at the time, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators who initially responded said that two men and a woman were seen running from the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.