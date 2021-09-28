$50,000 reward to be offered in search for killer who gunned down El Sereno shop owner

Police are announcing a $50,000 reward Tuesday in their ongoing search for whoever killed a shop owner in El Sereno nearly one year ago.

The victim’s family members will join Los Angeles Police Department officials in announcing the reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the killing, an LAPD news release stated.

Reza Mousavi was fatally shot in the 4800 block of Huntington Drive on Oct. 28, 2020.

Mousavi was standing outside his organic materials business when a man approached and fired multiple shots, The Eastsider reported.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, LAPD Detective Obrecht told the Eastsider. No motive for the shooting has been determined.

Police believe a reward could prompt someone to come forward with information.

“In this case I suspect there are a ton of witnesses, and we can protect their identity,” Obrecht told The Eastsider.

A motion for a reward in the case was requested by Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León.