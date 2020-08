Three homicides, all unsolved in Pacoima, have families begging for answers and the city of Los Angeles offering a hefty reward leading to arrests and convictions in the killings.

The Los Angeles Police Department believe the attacks were random and possibly gang-related. But LAPD says each victim was not associated with a gang and that the shootings were likely part of an initiation.

Jennifer McGraw reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Aug. 19, 2020.

$50K REWARD: On May 9 around 10:40p.m., 26-yr-old Davon Pledger was standing outside a friend’s house on Cornelius St. in Pacoima when three Hispanic male suspects approached in a dark-colored sedan. The suspects shot Davon multiple times, killing him. Any info call 818-374-9550 pic.twitter.com/WtqXnLWZH8 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 19, 2020

$50K REWARD: On February 15, 2019, around 8:00 p.m., Foothill Area patrol officers responded to a “Shots Fired” radio call in the 12800 block of Van Nuys Blvd. 18-year-old Michael Kelly was found shot to death. Any info call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-1942. pic.twitter.com/zV8v3OzFRE — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 19, 2020

$50K REWARD: On February 22 around 12:30a.m., Omar Medina was at a party near Montague St. & Telfair Ave. in Pacoima. He was confronted by a group of male Hispanics who physically assaulted him. Three of the males produced handguns & shot Omar to death. Any info call 818-374-9550 pic.twitter.com/bMjl9FbErW — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 19, 2020