A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner.

The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars.

The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue.

The winning ticket managed to hit five of the numbers pulled during Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

It’s one of two tickets in California that managed to hit five of the Powerball numbers. Another ticket was purchased at a cafe in Alpine County.

The total value of the ticket is estimated at about $552,641, according to the California Lottery.

The winner will remain unknown to California Lottery officials until they come forward to claim their prize.

The store where the ticket was sold will also receive a nice chunk of change for selling the winning ticket.

No one in America managed to hit all five numbers plus the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing.

That means the lottery jackpot will roll into the next drawing on Monday with an estimated value of more than $1 billion.