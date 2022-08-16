As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday.

Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said.

Parents could still be worried about coronavirus as students started the school year with loosened guidelines, families could have moved away before the first day or perhaps they switched to private schools.

Regardless of the reason, Supt. Alberto Carvalho is dedicating 600 staff members to re-engage chronically absent students.