A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Arleta over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. Aug. 12 when a black Infiniti Q50 was heading west on Van Nuys Boulevard.

The car crashed into a bicyclist who was also heading west, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the car fled the scene without stopping to identify himself or help the bicyclist, who suffered fatal injuries.

LAPD released a description of a vehicle and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Arleta on Aug. 12, 2023.

The Infiniti was last seen heading south on Canterbury Avenue from Van Nuys Boulevard, leaving debris on the roadway, police said.

The driver was described as a man about 24 years old, standing around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

He was wearing a red and black baseball cap and a gray tank top, and has a tattoo of a “P” on his right forearm. Police did not elaborate on how they had such a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 818-644-8036.